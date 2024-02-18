HEALTH ALERT: Health Ministry Withdraws Meat Products Over Salmonella Warning

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The Ministry of Health (Minsa) reports that the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the United States Department of Agriculture issued a public health alert due to concerns about Salmonella illnesses that may be associated with Fratelli Beretta's Gran Beretta brand ready-to-eat meat products.

The National Directorate of Food Control and Veterinary Surveillance of the Minsa reported that to date the importation into the country of the batches mentioned in the alert has been identified. Therefore, in coordination with distributors, Fratelli Beretta USA brand meat products are being recalled.

The MINSA, , asked consumers who have purchased these products not to consume them. These products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.

Among the meat products mentioned are the following brands Beretta (32), Black Bear (2), Dietz and Watson (7), Busseto (3), Culinary Tour (2), Lidl (2), Salumi Artigianali, Publix and Aldi.



