Nimroz Rival Families Reconcile, End 3-Year-Old Enmity

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ZARANJ (Pajhwok): A three-year-old feud between two families in northwestern Nimroz province has ended as a result of mediation from local officials, tribal elders and religious scholars.

The enmity between cousins – Haji Wazir Khan and Haji Fazl Ahmad, residents of Rozi village of Khashrod district, began three years ago.

Both Wazir Khan and Fazl Ahmad lost their brothers in the feud.

Mediators: End of enmity is ultimately peace

The reconciliation efforts lasted 20 days and eventually the enmity came to an end thanks to mediation from religious scholars, tribal elders, influential figures and local officials.

Maulvi Asadullah Sahar, administrative chief for Khashrod district, told Pajhwok Afghan News the two families had problems from the past.

“But three years ago, the enmity escalated when the body of Mohammad Reza, tabrother of Haji Wazir Khan, was found near mosque and Khan accused his cousin Ali Ahmad of the murder and got him imprisoned.”

“Ali Ahmad, the brother of Fazel Ahmad was released from prison after spending two years and three months after his release, his body was also found near the village mosque and Khan also accused his cousins (Fazl Ahmad's family).”

According to Sahar, although the motive and nature of both murders is still not known, both families became more hostile against each other.

He said after the murder of Mohammad Reza, local officials and tribal elders decided to mediate between the families.

He added:“The end of every enmity is ultimately peace because friendship brings peace and security and war and hatred offer losses, casualties and miseries that cause mental and physical injuries, so people should pay attention to the education of their children and future generations”.

Meanwhile, Maulvi Mohammad Hussain Haqqani, a representative of the Nimroz Ulema Council and one of the mediators, said:“Following efforts of several days and nights, we managed to turn the enmity between the two families into friendship today.”

According to him, the Nimroz Ulema Council with the help of elders and ethnic influencers is trying to convert enmities into a culture of peace and friendship in the society, and people's cooperation is needed in this regard.

He added:“Islam is the religion of friendship and love, so it is necessary for all of us Muslims to forgive small mistakes so that these mistakes do not lead to big sins.”

Also, Major General Mohammad Ayoubi, who played the role of a mediator in this case, says:“Today, fortunately, with the mediation of elders and efforts of the local administration, a great war and enmity between two families turned into peace. Their differences are resolved, and both families pledged in the presence of a large crowd not to harm each other in the future.

Maulvi Gul Ahmad Ahmadi, one of the influential people of Razi village, said:“We got a commitment from both sides that they will not be bloodthirsty and not fight each other in the future.”

He added the two families were farmers in Khashrod district and were original residents of the area. Their enmity had demoralized the village residents.

He said:“In Afghanistan several decades of turmoil not only caused political wars, but also tribal and family wars and in this regard, scholars and local officials have a greater role to play”.

Haji Fazl Ahmad, the brother of Ali Ahmad, told Pajhwok war meant bloodshed and conflict and he was willing to forgive the murder of his brother and pardon the other side.

He promised that they will live in an atmosphere of peace and brotherhood from now on.

Meanwhile, Haji Wazir Khan, the brother of Mohammad Reza, was happy that their enmity had been resolved.

In the reconciliation gathering, he pledged that he would forgive the other party with sincerity and honesty and put this enmity to an end out of respect for the elders.

In a message, he asked families engaged in enmities to put aside their differences and live in an atmosphere of peace and brotherhood.

sa/ma

Visits: 10