(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Sullex “, Is establishing the first integrated city for logistics, chilled & frozen food industrial services in Egypt with an investment exceeding 150 million dollars, on an area of 510,000 square meters in Giza Governorate.



“Sullex” Company has initiated the implementation and development of the first logistics city for chilled and frozen manufacturing, spanning an area of 510,000 square meters. The city is located in a prime location within the Giza Governorate to serve the cities in Upper Egypt, aligning with Egypt's national and strategic objectives. The project aims for the“SulleX-TRC” city to become a regional hub for the manufacturing and trading of frozen agricultural crops, pharmaceuticals, and chilled products such as meat, poultry, and dairy.

“SulleX-TRC, outstanding location contributes to supporting export operations, making it a regional hub linked to agricultural collection centers serving local communities in Upper Egypt, distribution centers to serve Gulf Cooperation Council Countries, North Africa, and Europe. This is due to its proximity to major logistics road networks as well as its proximity to many industrial zones, seaports, dry ports, and airports.” Said Engineer / Andrew Daniel, Chairman of SulleX.



Andrew emphasized that the“SulleX-TRC” city will cater to both small-scale farmers and large agricultural companies. By offering smart temperature-controlled storages and food industrial services, the gated city aims to significantly reduce the initial capital investment for manufacturers by more than 50%. With various payment systems to address the needs of different stakeholders. Moreover, the city targeting to save more than 30% of the loss in agricultural products traded in Upper Egypt due to the lack of adequate cold storage infrastructure and will help Egypt save water wasted due to spoilage of agricultural products.

He added,“stated that the city of“SulleX-TRC,” with an investment exceeding 150 million dollars, will contribute to supporting the Egyptian economy by generating foreign currency through export operations. With a strategic vision to create more than 20,000 direct and indirect job opportunities”.

For Her part, Mrs. Abeer Taha, Managing Director & Board Member of SulleX,“SulleX-TRC will comprise approximately 60 chilled and frozen food factories with areas starting from 1250 square meters, along with 13 smart temperature-controlled warehouses with storage capacities of up to ten thousand pallets. Additionally, this gated city will include a 2000-square-meter administrative building targeting banks, international shipping lines, shipping companies, insurance companies, ISO companies, and all related activities. It will also feature a fuel station, scales, a sports club, and a food court area for city employees”.



Abeer highlighted that SulleX-TRC will provide advanced and diversified services to investors, such as sorting and packing services, tracking agricultural products, refrigerated transport, customs clearance, and assistance in globally marketing local products. This aims to support exports, enhance the quality of Egyptian products, and open up new export markets.



On the other hand, Abeer insists that the city is committed to being smart and environmentally friendly and will adhere to the highest sustainability standards in infrastructure, waste recycling systems, and resource efficiency to benefit investors. It will focus on generating electricity from renewable energy sources, aligning with sustainable development goals to build and develop a model for smart, sustainable industrial and logistics cities within Egypt and Africa.



Engineer Magdi Ghazi, a board member of“Sullex” company and former president of the Industrial Development Authority, disclosed that the project is receiving great interest from investors, mainly for its important location since the city is distinguished by its proximity to the main road network that facilitates movement to and from the governorates of the Republic, including the Cairo-Assiut road, the regional ring road, the Cairo-Sokhna road, the Fayoum-October road, and Al-Kuraimat-Zafarana road.