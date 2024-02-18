(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Foreign interest in visiting Russia has witnessed a notable surge, as highlighted by the increased issuance of traditional paper visas by Russian diplomatic missions and consular offices abroad. According to reports from Prensa Latina, a partner of TV BRICS , the number of such visas rose to 840,000 in 2023, a substantial upswing from the 2022 figure of 510,000.

A further development contributing to this trend is the issuance of 170,000 documents in the initial five months following the initiation of the unified electronic visa programme. Aleksei Klimov, the head of the consular department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, shared these statistics, reflecting a proactive approach towards facilitating entry for foreign visitors.

Examining the aggregate data of both paper and electronic visas, which surpassed a million, a noteworthy observation is that 221,000 were granted to citizens hailing from countries listed as engaging in unfriendly acts against the Russian Federation. Despite this diplomatic nuance, Klimov underscored that the primary objective extends beyond preservation, aiming to actively augment foreigners' interest in visiting Russia.

In response to this growing appeal, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson affirmed the nation's commitment to maintaining an open-door policy for all foreign visitors. The spokesperson stated,“Russia is ready to continue to keep its doors open,” emphasising the country's willingness to foster international connections through welcoming hospitality.

