Qatar Tourism Launches First Light Festival 'Luminous Festival' To Close Winter Season

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism introduces the all-new 'Luminous Festival' light festival this month. Kicking off on February 21, Luminous Festival will run daily till March 2 at Al Saad Plaza, Lusail Boulevard concluding this year's winter season.

The first of its kind festival will open its doors daily from 5pm till midnight.

The event is set to be a visual treat as the biggest light festival in Qatar, with nearly 20 interactive installations, five zones, live mascots, stage performances, and a variety of entertainment.

Luminous Festival' is gearing up to host performances by renowned entertainment teams, such as Candela and Boogie Woogie, based on Qatari and contemporary cultures suitable for all ages and tastes.

In addition, there will be stage performances from international and regional artists.

Commenting on the festival, Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, Chief Marketing and Promotion Officer at Qatar Tourism said:“We are ending the winter season as strong as we started it several months ago, through the first of its kind festival, which combines creativity and innovation suitable for all ages and tastes. Qatar Tourism focuses on diversifying the events calendar to align with Qatar's position as a premier family destination, which contributes to achieving our strategic goals.”

“We continue to strengthen our partnership and cooperation with all partners in the tourism sector, and we are pleased to cooperate with Qatari Diar to host this unique festival,” he added.

Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company coordinates the country's real estate development priorities.

Mr. Ahmad Al Tayeb, Chief Investment Officer of Qatari Diar, the official venue partner for Luminous Festival, said,“We at Qatari Diar are delighted to announce our official partnership in launching the 'Luminous' Festival in Lusail City in collaboration with Qatar Tourism. This festival is an extension of our steadfast commitment to promoting diversity in the continuous cultural and entertainment events held in Lusail City. We take pride in supporting this unique event, serving as a splendid conclusion to thewinter season, reflecting our shared vision with Qatar Tourism in enhancing Qatar as a distinctive tourist destination. Through the organization of diverse and innovative activities, the aim is to make this festival a unique experience for both residents and visitors alike.”

“The event epitomizes the close collaboration between the public and private sectors, and the anticipation is high for public participation in this marvelous event that showcases uniqueness and creativity. We would like to express our gratitude to Qatar Tourism for their tremendous efforts in organizing this event, hoping that attendees will enjoy a unique experience during this festival that reflects the spirit of collaboration and innovation in Qatar,” he added.

Zones at Luminous Festival

The Gateway : Visitors entering Luminous Festival will be welcomed at the Gateway Zone designed to spark curiosity. With moving lights and large projections, the Gateway Zone tells a story about the festival. The installations at Gateway Zone are designed by the international design studio 'Limelight'.

Limelight, founded in the late 1990s, specialises in lighting art installations, projection mapping, and immersive experiences, and has won several international awards in light projection.



Earth: The Earth Zone will feature designs by Amigo & Amigo. It is set to display garden-themed installations which captivate viewers with their fluorescent, interactive lighting representing elements of nature.

Founded in 2012 in Sydney, Australia, Amigo & Amigo specialises in sculpture and industrial design.

Their artistic vision entails a complete transformation of environments to immersive and aesthetic installations. Amigo & Amigo have set up designs across Asia, North and South America, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.



Water :The designs at the Water Zone are created by Atelier Sisu and China Light Festival B.V. Inspired by several marine elements, primarily the Darb Lusail Plaza Whale Shark, the Water Zone will provide visitors opportunities to understand more about the wonders of the ocean.

Sydney-based design studio, Atelier Sisu, is led by Renzo B. Larriviere and Zara Pasfield.

They have been internationally recognised and awarded for their unique public installations which fuse art and architecture to promote community interaction.

China Light Festival B.V. is the European subsidiary of the international company Sichuan Tianyu Culture Communication Co., Ltd., based in China.

They are renowned for organising world-class light events, particularly lantern festivals, with exhibits, performances, and activities.

Fire: The Fire Zone demonstrates warmth and glow through interactive installations inspired by ignition and fireworks, by Digital Art Projection (DAP). DAP is founded and created by award-winning artist Georgie Pinn, and specialises in 3D architectural mapping, cultural festivals, and interactive screens.

They have created installations for various international events including fashion runways and live musical performances.



Air : The Air Zone will feature artwork based on air and space, with luminescent beauty that captivates visitors to quite literally be on cloud 9.

Key designer for this zone is Australian design studio Airena, led by artist Felipe Reynolds and director Ed Boyle, who have worked on several international projects ranging from theatrical costumes to Cricket World Cup stage designs.

Click here , to keep up with the latest events in Qatar's calendar.