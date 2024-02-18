Qatar, UK Issue Joint Statement On New Financing Initiative For Development Cooperation, Global Humanitarian Response

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In the context of joint humanitarian efforts, the State of Qatar and the United Kingdom officially launch a joint financing initiative led by both countries.

Under this initiative, Qatar and the UK will allocate an initial budget of USD 50 million to address the most urgent humanitarian and development challenges globally.

This initiative represents a significant achievement in the partnership between the two countries and reaffirms their joint commitment to contributing to addressing global challenges.

Through this collaboration, Qatar and the UK will unite their expertise, resources, and networks to implement impactful projects that address immediate and long-term challenges faced by communities in these vital areas.

This joint developmental effort reflects the countries' steadfast commitment to promoting sustainable progress and resilience, ultimately aiming to improve the lives of millions of people.

Recently, Qatar and the UK worked together to deliver 29 tons of urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza as part of their joint humanitarian and development cooperation.

Additionally, the countries are actively working to implement several opportunities for joint development financing.

Notably, previous collaborations between the countries included projects focused on Syria to support necessary humanitarian and educational initiatives, while another project aimed to address food insecurity in Somalia.

The countries reiterate their commitment to accelerating progress in these vital initiatives as they look forward to holding the first inaugural development dialogue in London, May 2024.

This event will further solidify additional opportunities for joint development and relief financing and enhance cooperation in development issues and aid delivery capabilities.

Qatar and the UK are jointly committed to addressing the most pressing developmental challenges with greater speed and efficacy.