Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner For Human Rights

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met here today with the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights HE Dmytro Lubinets, currently visiting Doha.



During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries, and ways to boost them, especially in the human rights fields.

They also touched on the success of the Qatari mediation in reuniting Ukrainian children with their families.