Thierry Henry Highlights Cultural Exchange At DJWE

Doha, Qatar: Thierry Henry, one of the prominent figures at this year's 20th edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE), shared his thoughts on the event's role in promoting cultural exchange and appreciation on a global scale.

Beyond the glitz and glamour of jewellery and watches, Henry highlighted the exhibition's significance in providing an opportunity for cultural education and understanding.

Henry, a French professional football coach, pundit, sports broadcaster and former player also recounted his own experience, noting that the event had deepened his knowledge of Qatar's history and cultural heritage. He stressed the importance of storytelling in fostering a deeper appreciation for a country's past and present. Through events like the DJWE, participants not only showcase their craftsmanship but also share the stories behind their creations, enriching visitors' understanding of different cultures.

“You need to know about the past, you need to know someone who they are and so being able to understand [that] and I also have discussions about the locals. In a development of a country, you also cannot forget about the past – what made you, and actually still put that in the centre of any of the development, I think that's important not to lose your true identity, and I think that's what Qatar is doing right now,” he told The Peninsula in an interview.

For Henry, learning about Qatar's history, particularly its pearl trade and resilience in the face of challenges, was eye-opening. He emphasised the importance of acknowledging and preserving cultural traditions while embracing modernity. Events like the DJWE, according to Henry, strike a delicate balance between honoring the past and embracing the future, contributing to the preservation and showcasing of cultural heritage in a contemporary context.

Henry concluded by expressing his belief in the power of cultural exchange to foster mutual understanding and respect among people from diverse backgrounds, highlighting the role of events like the DJWE in promoting dialogue and appreciation across cultures.

Moreover, he stressed that DJWE contribute in presenting and safeguarding cultural traditions within a contemporary framework. He noted that as time progresses, it's crucial to strike a balance between preserving the past and embracing global developments. Doha's efforts reflect this balance, aiming to both adapt to global trends while ensuring an understanding of the country's heritage and identity. This equilibrium is essential for maintaining cultural significance and relevance.

“Doha is trying to move with the wave – what's happening in the world, but [also] trying to make people understand what this country and this town is about, not only moving with the world – forgetting what happened there and staying there not moving in the world. That mix – that balance is very key, and I think that's what important there.”

DJWE recently concluded on February 11 at DECC and featured over 500 brands from around the world coming from 10 countries.