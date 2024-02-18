IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall, Snow For THESE States In Next 24 Hours, Issues Red Alert

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "India Meteorological Department (IMD) Sunday issued a red alert for Jammu Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand as these places are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall and snowfall at isolated places on Monday i.e. February 19, 2024 amid a low-danger level avalanche warning for Anantnag and Kulgam districts in the next 24 hours issued by Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority weather department forecasted an intense spell of rainfall or snowfall activity over the Western Himalayan region between February 18 to 21 and the plains of Northwest India between February 19 to 21 due to the Western Disturbances weather department said the Western Himalayan Region may witness light to moderate rain/snowfall at several places accompanied by thunderstorms, and lightning between February 18 to 21 Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall and snowfall at isolated places at said places on Monday i.e. February 19, 2024, the IMD further said weather department said heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during February 18-20 and over Uttarakhand on February 19 and 20 Met department also predicted hailstorm activity at isolated places over Jammu division and Himachal Pradesh in the next 24 hours and over Uttarakhand on February 19 and 20 IMD also warned of scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh from February 19 to 21. The department predicted light to moderate rainfall in East Uttar Pradesh on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday i.e. between February 20-22 and isolated light to moderate rainfall over north Rajasthan from 19 to 21 February and over northwest Madhya Pradesh from February 20 -22, 2024 WarningAmid IMD's heavy to very heavy rainfall alert, the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority (JK DMA) today issued a low-danger level avalanche warning for Anantnag and Kulgam districts for the next 24 hours, and asked the people living in these areas to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas warning said that the avalanche is likely above 2500 metres over the Anantnag and Kulgam districts. JK DMA also issued a warning of an avalanche with a medium danger level over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban Bandipore, Baramulla, Kupwara and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours lashes UdhampurMeanwhile, the Udhampur district witnessed a sudden dip in temperature on Sunday as rainfall lashed the area, bringing it under the grip of a cold wave once again weather department issued an extended wet spell warning for the entire region, predicting light to moderate rain and snow across most parts of Jammu and Kashmir till Wednesday IMD warned of an \"extended wet spell\" across Jammu and Kashmir until Wednesday afternoon. They predict light to moderate rain and snow in most places, including plains and lower reaches, from February 19 to 20. This wet spell could lead to flash floods in hilly areas, landslides, and disruption of essential services like power and water supply Read | Jammu and Kashmir weather update: Srinagar-Leh Highway closed following fresh snowfallSrinagar-Leh Highway closedAuthorities today closed the Srinagar-Leh Highway for vehicular movement due to snow accumulation at Baltal in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal District Pir Panjal range in Poonch district witnessed fresh snowfall on Sunday. Gurez Valley, in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, received fresh snowfall on Sunday morning, with the Srinagar weather department predicting heavy to very heavy snow over the higher reaches of the Kashmir division over the next three days, starting today, a layer of shallow fog was witnessed in several parts of northern India on Sunday morning, with the IMD predicting light to moderate rain at several places over the next two days in Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh minimum temperature in Delhi today is likely to hover around 9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature at 27 degrees Celsius today, said IMD, adding a partly cloudy weather for the day fog was also reported in Rajpura city, in the Patiala district of Punjab. Shivnath, a driver, complained that dense fog is leading to traffic jams.
