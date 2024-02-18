Alexei Navalny Death: Over 400 Arrested As Russia Cracks Down Against Supporters Of Vladimir Putin Critic

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The death of Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny shocked the world and crushed the hopes of many people who saw Russia's future in the leader. The authorities in Russia cracked down on people who gathered to pay tributes to Alexei Navalny and over 400 individuals were arrested from different parts of Russia on Sunday, the OVD-Info rights group said of the arrests were made from Russia second largest city St. Petersburg.

Alexei Navalny, who was known as the most vociferous critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and survived multiple assassination attempts died on Friday at a remote Arctic penal colony. The prison services said that Alexei Navalny collapsed after a walk and couldn't be saved despite resuscitation attempts by the medics death evoked a strong response from the world as global leaders and activists blamed Vladimir Putin for his death. US President Joe Biden was the first leader to openly claim that Vladimir Putin was behind the death of Alexei Navalny the mainstream media in Russia remained mum about Alexei Navalny's death under questionable circumstances, the people of the country didn't shy away from expressing their opinions on social media platforms like X and Telegram.\"Alexei Navalny's death is the worst thing that could happen to Russia,\" said one note left among the flowers at a makeshift memorial in Moscow Russian Embassies in multiple countries witnessed protests against the Kremlin, as they blamed the Russian President for Alexei Navalny's death.'Not handing over his body'The legal team of Alexei Navalny asserted on Saturday that the Russian authorities are withholding his body and were acting as \"murderers\" attempting to conceal their actions. \"It's obvious that the killers want to cover their tracks and are therefore not handing over Alexei's body, hiding it even from his mother,\" Navalny's team said in a post on Telegram.\"They don't want whatever method they used to kill Alexei to come out,\" Yarmysh said in an online broadcast, in his backers' strongest accusation yet of foul play.



