'We Have To Reach Every New Voter In Next 100 Days': PM Modi Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the BJP's national convention entered its second day, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday (February 18) addressed the party workers, emphasizing the collective effort required in the next 100 days leading up to the Lok Sabha polls. He stressed the need to reach every voter, transcending classes and traditions, to build trust and secure the maximum seats for the BJP.

The convention also provided an opportunity for PM Modi to express condolences for Shiromani Acharya Shri Pujya Vidyasagar Maharaj, highlighting the personal loss he feels and the guidance he received over the years.

The overarching goal is to build trust and secure the maximum number of seats for the BJP, ensuring its continued service to the nation.

Expressing his admiration for the party workers, PM Modi acknowledged their tireless efforts in societal development even while in power. He commended their dedication, strengthening the resolve for a brighter future for the country.

In a moment of reflection and respect, Prime Minister Modi paid homage to Saint Shiromani Acharya Shri Pujya Vidyasagar Maharaj, expressing condolences for his recent passing. Describing it as a personal loss, PM Modi shared his fortune of receiving guidance from the spiritual leader over many years.

He acknowledged the collective mourning and highlighted the profound impact of spiritual figures on the nation.

PM Modi also shed light on initiatives like "Mission Shakti," foreseeing an environment of women empowerment in the country. He outlined plans under PM Vishwakarma Yojana to empower sisters associated with traditional arts. Additionally, he emphasized the potential for daughters to excel in sports if better infrastructure is developed near villages.

Reflecting on the past decade, Prime Minister Modi celebrated bold decisions and far-reaching outcomes. From the construction of the Ram temple to the abolition of Article 370, and the implementation of One Rank One Pension, he highlighted significant milestones.

The inclusion of women's reservation in Lok Sabha and Assembly after three decades and the fulfillment of the need for a new Parliament building were also acknowledged as historic achievements.