Congress Downplays Kharge-Soren Meet As 'Courtesy Call' Amid Dissent Over Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the ongoing discontent within the Jharkhand Congress unit regarding the recent cabinet expansion in the state, a meeting between Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren was held on Sunday (February 18) described by the party as a 'courtesy call.'

Despite a dozen legislators expressing dissatisfaction over the alleged exclusion of new faces from the cabinet, the Congress sought to downplay any rift within the coalition government.

'We have to reach every new voter in next 100 days': PM Modi ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The Congress sought to downplay tensions within the Jharkhand coalition government as its national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, held what was labeled a 'courtesy call' with Chief Minister Champai Soren on Sunday. This meeting unfolded amid discontent expressed by around a dozen legislators from the state's Congress unit regarding the recent cabinet expansion, which they perceive as sidelining new faces.

Jharkhand is currently under the governance of a coalition comprising the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Champai Soren, a senior JMM member, recently assumed office as the Chief Minister, succeeding the arrested party leader, Hemant Soren.

Addressing the media, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Jharkhand, attributed the meeting to the change in government dynamics. He stated, "Following the cabinet expansion, the CM wanted to meet the Congress president. It was a courtesy call."

Exposed! Pakistan's plot to exploit farmers' protest for creating turmoil in India; listen to viral audio

The meeting between the two leaders took place at Kharge's residence in the national capital. Both Kharge and Soren asserted that the coalition government faced no imminent threat.

Chief Minister Soren addressed the discontent within the Congress ranks, stating, "The disgruntled MLAs reaching Delhi is their party's internal matter. I have nothing to say about that. There is no conflict between the JMM and Congress, and everything is absolutely fine."

On social media, Kharge shared pictures of his meeting with the JMM leader, expressing optimism for the continued pursuit of progress, public welfare, and social justice in Jharkhand. Despite internal rumblings, the coalition partners presented a united front, seeking to reassure stability within the government.