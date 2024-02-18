BAFTA 2024: When, Where To Watch 77Th British Academy Film Awards

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Are you ready for the grandeur of the red carpet? It is time for the BAFTA Film Awards! Today, February 18, is the 77th annual celebration honouring excellence in British and worldwide film. This distinguished event honours great global filmmaking achievements, focusing on British works. The award show's nominations have ignited debate, prompting concerns about who made the cut and who didn't.



When is BAFTA Awards 2024?

The 2024 BAFTA Awards are scheduled at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 18, starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

When and where can you watch the BAFTA Awards in India?

The BAFTA Film Awards will air exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India on February 19 at 7 p.m. GMT. The awards ceremony will begin at 12:30 a.m. on February 19 in India (Indian Standard Time).

Who is hosting this year's BAFTA Awards

Star of Good Omens with Doctor Who David Tennant will host the event this year. In a statement, Tennant stated, "I am delighted to have been asked to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards and help celebrate the very best of this year's films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life."

Deepika will be one of the presenters

Deepika Padukone, an Indian actress, is expected to present at the 2018 BAFTA Awards. This is not her first appearance on such a prominent platform; she previously presented at the Oscars in 2023, when she was honoured to give the prize for the song "Naatu Naatu" from the film RRR.

Here are some big nominations for

BAFTA Awards 2024



Nominees for Leading Actress:



Fantasia Barrino



Margot Robbie



Emma Stone



Sandra Huller



Carey Mulligan

Vivian Oparah

Nominees for Best Supporting Actress:



Emily Blunt



Danielle Brooks



Claire Foy



Sandra Huller



Rosamund Pike

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Nominees for Leading Actor:



Bradley Cooper



Colman Domingo



Paul Giamatti



Berry Keoghan



Cillian Murphy

Teo Yoo

Nominees for Best Supporting Actor:



Robert DeNiro



Robert Downey Jr.



Jacob Elordi



Ryan Gosling



Paul Mescal

Dominic Sessa

Nominees for Best Picture:



Anatomy of a Fall



The Holdovers



Killers of the Flower Moon



Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Nominees for Best Director:



Andrew Haigh (All of Us Strangers)



Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)



Alexander Payne (The Holdovers)



Bradley Cooper (Maestro)



Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)