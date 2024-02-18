Stock Hair Systems Good, But Not Quite A Custom Made Hair System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hollywood Lace , the world's leader in custom hair replacement systems , discusses the difference between stock hair systems and custom hair systems.



While most Hollywood Lace clients order custom-made hair systems, they offer more customized ready-to-wear stock hair systems. While stock hair systems don't replace the perfect look and fit of a custom hair system, they do have their place in the needs of the hair replacement world.



If a client needs a hair system yesterday, then getting a stock hair system may be the best solution. Hollywood Lace CEO Will Richter says, "Before stock, hair pieces only came in one size and style. We can now cut the base to fit perfectly, adjust the wave to match the client's current style, and thin out the hair to check the density. It may not be as perfect as the Custom-made system, but it is often good enough.



The hair color match is the biggest challenge to making a stock hair system look as good as a custom-made one. Most hair colors are a mix of colors, whereas stock units only come in one color and/or one color matched with gray. Hollywood Lace uses a proprietary hair color match tool to get the exact color match, thus making the client's hair look 100% undetectable and natural.



About the Company



Hollywood Lace was founded by a group of hair system toupee wearers dissatisfied with the extensive time it took to order and receive their hair pieces, the lack of professional customer service, and the inconsistent quality of the wigs received. As a result of their experiences, they decided to invest in a hair toupee manufacturer of their own – giving them the ability to control the quality, customer care, production time, and cost.



With the support of innovative people in the industry, Hollywood Lace was able to develop its premium hairpieces and trademark Invisible Knots Hair System.



