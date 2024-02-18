Tiara Yachts Celebrates 50 Years Of Excellence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOLLAND, Mich., Feb. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiara Yachts , a family-owned manufacturer of American-made luxury watercrafts, is celebrating its 50th anniversary today, February 18, 2024. Founded by Leon Slikkers under the parent company S2 Yachts Inc., Tiara Yachts embarked on a mission to handcraft the highest quality boats in 1974.



In the 50 years since, Tiara Yachts has remained a family-owned business and has stayed true to its mission; designing and delivering a legacy of quality, innovation, and unrivaled customer experiences that have withstood the test of time and continue to evolve with the needs and desires of their customers.

“My father's story is the American dream come true. He started out by himself with his dream and a vision, and catapulted our company off into the stratosphere,” said Tom Slikkers, CEO and President of Tiara Yachts.“Seeing how far the company has come – all while remaining true to our values and principles and commitment to superior craftsmanship – leaves me excited to see how we continue to grow in the years to come.”

“This was more than just a job for my dad, there's an unmatched passion here that permeates every facet of the business,” remarked David Slikkers, Director of Government Relations.

The most recent example of Tiara Yachts' continued commitment to excellence is the all-new EX 54, which made its public debut at the 2024 Miami International Boat Show. A perfect combination of flexible luxury built for endless exploration, Tiara Yachts continues to develop top-of-the-line yachts that combine traditional luxury with timeless design, impeccable craftsmanship, unmatched performance quality and innovative options to enable virtually any water-based adventure, making it ideal for every type of boater.

“There is a huge sense of pride for what we, collectively, have created here at Tiara. Hundreds of people make up the family we have here and seeing the things we've made together is truly remarkable,” said Bob Slikkers, Senior Vice President of Operations.

“We strive to create the highest quality American Made boats that provide a lifetime of experiences out on the water,” Tom Slikkers continued.“When approaching a new model, we focus on one goal: elevating our current product portfolio. We have some amazing things coming up stream in terms of design, technology and innovation. This is just the beginning.”

Tiara Yachts officially kicks off its 50th anniversary celebration today at the 2024 Miami International Boat Show. The year-long celebration will feature monthly highlights of the company's 50 years of inspired luxury.

Multimedia: 50 Years of Excellence (video)

For more information regarding Tiara Yachts, visit tiarayachts .

About Tiara Yachts

Tiara Yachts, headquartered in Holland, Michigan, is one of the oldest privately held boat manufacturers in the United States and celebrates their 50th Anniversary in 2024. The Tiara Yachts model line includes inboard vessels from 39 to 60 feet in the Coupe and EX lines. Outboard powered Tiara Yachts models range from 34 to 48 feet in three distinct Series: Luxury Sport (LS), Luxury Crossover (LX), and Luxury Express (LE). For more information, please visit tiarayachts .

