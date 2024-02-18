Montecito Capital Management & Founder, Kip Lytel CFA, Recognized 2024 Best Santa Barbara Financial Advisor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Expertise 2024 Best Santa Barbara Financial Advisors Recognizes Kip Lytel's firm, Montecito Capital Management for 4th consecutive year based on 25 variables.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Santa Barbara Investment Advisory Firm , Montecito Capital Management, recognized as Best Santa Barbara Financial Advisor for 2024 in Expertise rankings for the fourth consecutive year. Founder, Kipley Lytel CFA, acknowledged the accolade,“We appreciate any recognition of excellence as we continually strive to provide outstanding financial and investment advice for our clients throughout the California region.”Expertise's advisor ranking goal is to connect people with the best local professionals. Expertise scored Santa Barbara Financial Advisors on more than 25 variables across five categories, and analyzed the results to give you a hand-picked list of the best. The selection criteria included reputation, qualifications, experience, availability, and professionalism. The process further vets by considering accreditations, awards, licenses, public records and review of databases.This also marks the third 2024 accolade for Montecito Capital Management and accompanies Global 100 Award for Santa Barbara Financial Planning in 2024 and by Corp Today Magazine in its 2024 Awards issue, with the "Best Wealth Management Practice" for Southern California region.Montecito Capital Management is a boutique Registered Investment Advisory providing California financial advisory services with offices in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles, California. Montecito Capital Management has been advising clients with personalized wealth management services since 2004 and the firm's founder, Kip Lytel, CFA, has been an investment leader and contributing author on financial topics for over two decades. We are a Registered Investment Advisory ("RIA") firm offering conflict-free counsel to individuals, families, trusts and entities during the accumulation of asset phase, or for families in retirement.For more information:Kip Lytel, CFAManaging Wealth AdvisorMontecito Capital Management225 E. Carrillo Street, Suite 203Santa Barbara, CA 93101...(805) 965-7955

