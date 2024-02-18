New Report Exposes Harmful Impact Of Ford Government’S Privatization Scheme On Local Public Hospitals: Health Coalition

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Ford government counters horror stories about unprecedented emergency department wait times, burgeoning deficits, and an unrelenting staffing crisis, it is running high-rotation advertisements paid for by the public to convince Ontarians that they are doing all they can to improve our health care. A new report to be released by the Ontario Health Coalition takes aim at those claims and exposes the impact of the Ford government's drive to privatize public hospital services on local public hospitals across the province. The report, based on a year-long study looking at local hospitals across Ontario, reveals the concrete costs – both financial costs to patients and the province and services losses to local communities-- of the transfer of resources away from our public hospitals to for-profit clinics and hospitals. The report includes information on hospitals in every region of the province.
| When: Wednesday, February 21
|
| 12:15 p.m.
|
| Queen's Park Media Studio, Main Legislative Building, Toronto.
|
| 1 p.m.
|
| Brampton - Outside Brampton Civic Hospital, corner of Bramalea Rd & Bovaird Dr.
|
| 12 p.m.
|
| Cornwall - Automotive Room, Benson Centre, 800 Seventh St. W.
|
| 11 a.m.
|
| London - Tonda Room, Central Public Library, 251 Dundas St.
|
| 11 a.m.
|
| Niagara - Room 108-09, Welland Civic Square, 60 East Main St. Welland
|
| 10 a.m.
|
| Waterloo - Board Room, Waterloo Public Library, 35 Albert St.
More communities will be joining in. Updated information will be sent out on Tuesday.
For more information:
Ontario-wide – Natalie Mehra (cell) 416-230-6402 ...
Brampton – Janine Herrmann-McLeod 647-237-6276 ...
Cornwall – Elaine MacDonald 613-330-3117 ...
London – Peter Bergmanis 519-860-4403 ...
Niagara – Sue Hotte 905-9322-1646 ...
Waterloo – Jim Stewart 519-588-5841 ...
