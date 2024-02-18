               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Zardari To Be PPP’S Candidate For President: Bilawal Bhutto


2/18/2024 10:30:10 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday said that his party has decided that Asif Ali Zardari will be their candidate for the presidential election.

“To control the fire spreading in the country, we have decided that Zardari will be our candidate for the presidential election,” Bilawal was quoted by Dawn newspaper.

He said that when his father, Zardari, will take up the post, he will put out this fire.“He will save the Centre and the provinces,” Bhutto said while addressing a rally in Thatta area.

Media reports said that Bilawal has instructed his party to move forward with those who have asked for its votes and would not seek any ministries in return.

