Climate Events Surge In Brazil, Averaging Three Daily

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazil experienced a record 1,161 climate-related emergencies, resulting in 132 fatalities, injuring more than 9,200 individuals, and displacing almost 600,000 people, according to Cemaden.



For the first time, the country saw more than 1,000 such events in one year. Floods made up 716 of these, and landslides accounted for 445.



Manaus saw the most with 23 events; São Paulo was close behind with 22.



The year also saw a flood of warnings totaling 3,425. This means about nine alerts each day.



Flood warnings led to 1,813, while landslide alerts were slightly fewer at 1,612. Petrópolis topped the list of cities with 61 warnings. São Paulo followed with 56.



Cemaden links this spike to climate shifts, notably from La Niña to El Niño. This change disrupted usual rainfall patterns .



The report highlighted that these disasters led to 132 rainfall-related deaths.







Additionally, these events injured 9,263 and left 598,000 homeless.



They also caused economic losses of R$25 ($5) billion, affecting both individuals and businesses.

Background

Historically, Brazil has weathered its share of natural disasters. However, the dramatic increase in frequency and severity of these events signals a worrying trend.



Scientists attribute this rise to global warming, which exacerbates weather patterns and leads to more extreme conditions.



Economically, the toll is staggering, straining both local and national resources. This crisis underscores the need for better preparedness in the face of rising climate variations.



It is a call to action for Brazil and the world to address the root causes of climate change and mitigate its impacts.

