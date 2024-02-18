Lula Stresses Importance Of BRICS At African Union

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Ethiopia, at the 37th African Union Summit, Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva spoke about the vital role of BRICS.



He sees it as crucial for global cooperation. His speech aimed to boost the Global South's influence in solving modern challenges.



Lula emphasized the need for developing nations to start a new global growth phase . This phase would focus on reducing inequality and protecting the environment.



He called for changes in the United Nations (UN) to reflect the world better. He believes moving back to a system based on ideological divisions is out of touch.



The president celebrated the emergence of a multipolar world. He praised the growth of BRICS, which now includes new members like Egypt and Ethiopia.







This expansion, he noted, marks progress for emerging countries. As G20 president, Lula welcomed the African Union as a new member.



He proposed working together to protect tropical forests through a new satellite system. This system would help monitor deforestation.



He stressed Brazil's role in managing 60% of the Amazon.



Lula highlighted the importance of caring for the Earth. He pointed out that current international efforts fall short in rewarding forest conservation.



He sees great potential in Africa, with its vast lands and large population. Lula expressed a desire for mutual growth with Africa, avoiding any imposition.



Lastly, he repeated his call for the UN to recognize a Palestinian State. This, he said in Egypt, is crucial for global peace.



Lula's speech connects environmental protection, global cooperation, and peace, showing how these issues intertwine for a better future.

