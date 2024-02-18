EU Farmers Protest Latin American Imports

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) European farmers are raising alarms about Latin American imports, leading to protests across the EU.



These actions started in southern France and have spread, reflecting concerns over EU trade policies.



These policies uphold strict domestic standards while accepting lower-standard imports, like beef from Argentina and fruits from Peru and Chile.



This situation puts European farmers at a competitive disadvantage, fearing unfair competition from these cheaper imports.



Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Commissioner for Economy and Trade , supports the trade agreements, seeing them as export opportunities.



Despite the EU being a top agricultural trader, local farmers worry about losing ground to Latin American products.







A 2023 study noted benefits from Andean agreements, enhancing EU imports, especially of fruits and vegetables.



The potential Mercosur deal has intensified the debate, spotlighting the EU's double standards.



Anna Cavazzini and Luciana Ghiotto criticize the EU's policies for imposing strict regulations on European farmers while allowing imports that don't meet these standards.



They highlight the hypocrisy in opposing Latin American meat but promoting European dairy exports.



This situation highlights the clash between global trade and local agricultural sustainability, questioning the balance between economic, environmental, and social responsibilities.

Background

The tension between European farmers and Latin American import is not new but has intensified with globalization and the push for free trade agreements.



Historically, European agriculture has been protected by subsidies and high standards, which are challenged by cheaper imports.



These imports, while beneficial for consumers seeking lower prices, pose a threat to local farmers' livelihoods, sparking protests and calls for policy reassessment.

MENAFN18022024007421016031ID1107867778