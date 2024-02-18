Watch Santos Vs Novorizontino: Game Details And Team Lineups

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the latest soccer news, Santos faces Novorizontino this Sunday at 4 PM in the Vila Belmiro stadium, Santos, São Paulo.



Fans can catch the 9th round championship match live on CazéTV (YouTube) and Paulistão Play.



Leading Group A with 19 points, Santos is on a five-match unbeaten run, featuring four victories and a draw.



This performance has earned them a spot in the next phase of the Paulista Championshi , a feat last achieved in 2020.



On the other side, Novorizontino ranks second in their group with 12 points, trailing behind São Paulo (13 points), São Bernardo (12 points), and Botafogo-SP (8 points).



Viewers can stream the Santos vs Novorizontino match live at 4 PM this Sunday on CazéTV (YouTube) and Paulistão Play.







For online viewing, the match is accessible through CazéTV (YouTube) and Paulistão Play.



Projected to start for Santo are João Paulo:



Aderlan, Gil, Joaquim, and Felipe Jonatan; João Schmidt, Diego Pituca, Otero, and Nonato; Guilherme and Willian Bigode (Furch).



Expected to line up for Novorizontino:



Airton, Luisão, Rafael Donato, and Chico; Willean Lepo, Willian Farias, Marlon, Rômulo, and Reverson; Rodolfo and Neto Pessoa.



This match is crucial as it showcases the teams' strengths and strategies, influencing their standings and boosting their morale for upcoming challenges.

MENAFN18022024007421016031ID1107867777