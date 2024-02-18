8 Items You Won’T Be Able To Live Without After Taking On Your Next Trip

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) All set, let's go! It didn't take long and the end of the year holidays arrived. There are families who are looking forward to summer trips and others who travel to the northern hemisphere in search of milder temperatures.



But, no matter what the destination, the doubts can be the same: what to pack in your suitcase to make your days away from home easier?



Nowadays, numerous products can bring more peace of mind when packing clothes, cosmetics and accessories.







It is possible to purchase four-in-one dispensers, which take up less space and optimize the number of bottles; you can invest in some almost indispensable items of technology - such as luggage trackers or portable chargers, in addition to universal sockets.



Thinking about this ease and speed, we have selected items that will be good allies during the holidays.



Check it out below and have a good trip!







Dispenser with 4 in 1 portable bottle



Price: from US$3.30 to US$6.24



With this dispenser, you can fill four tubes with whatever product you want -whether it's shampoo, conditioner, moisturizer- and they're all stored inside another tube. To select which product to use, simply twist the bottle cap. Each bottle has an internal capacity of 30 ml.







Universal plug adapter



Price: from US$2.50 to US$4.60



In this adapter, the plugs are retractable and can be used in different devices, in the main countries of Europe, Oceania, Asia, North, Central or South America. The maximum voltage is 250 and it has an input current of 10A.







Vacuum bag for storage



Price: from US$13.80 to US$21.00



Leave your clothes luggage more compact in the suitcase. This product is reusable, waterproof and protects garments from moisture, mildew, odors and dust. The kit comes with a plastic pump, which makes it easy to remove the air from the bags. This kit comes with 4 bags.







AirTag



Price: US$29.00 to US$99.00



The AirTag is a device that works with your iPhone or iPad, with just one simple tap of setup. The AirTag emits a sound that helps you find your belongings and, if it is inside, the location can be sent from the internet used on the receiving device.







Portable charger



Price: from US$32.00 to US$44.21



These model charges up to three devices simultaneously with four full charges. Inputs allow USB-C + USB-C or Lightning + USB-C cables and have a 20W charge potential. Other than that, the digital display also shows the exact amount of charge available.







Portable iron



Price: US$34.00



Option for those who need their clothes well ironed during the trip. This bivolt model allows you to dry or steam iron clothes, is compact and has a folding handle, taking up little space in your suitcase. Fabric type selection selector even allows for extra vertical steam.



Digital luggage scale



Price: from US$3.44 to US$5.56



No worries when checking in your luggage at the airport? So it's important to take the digital luggage scale with you, which accurately weighs up to 50 kg. To use it, just button it on the handle of the suitcase and lift it, which will already inform how many kilos it is weighing.







Mini perfume spray bottle



Price: US$7.69



For air travel, there are limitations on the amount of liquid allowed in carry-on baggage. This mini perfume bottle is a good alternative. And you still avoid taking glasses inside the suitcase. To load it, just remove the perfume cap and fill it from the bottom of the bottle.







