               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Grand Slam: Another Judoka Of Azerbaijan Won A Gold Medal


2/18/2024 10:18:31 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Another Azerbaijani judoka won a gold medal at the Grand Slam tournament held in Baku, Azernews reports.

On the final day of the competition, Murad Fatiyev, competing in the 90 kg weight class, emerged victorious over Hungarian Krisztian Toth and ascended to the top of the podium.

Vugar Talibov, who competed in the 90 kg weight category, won the bronze medal against Frenchman Alexis Mateyu.

Today, another member of the national team - Jamal Gamzatkhanov (100 kilograms) will try to win a gold award.

It should be noted that previously Hidayat Heydarov (73 kilograms) and Zelim Tchkayev (81 kilograms) won gold medals, Omar Rajabli (81 kilograms) won silver medals, Balabey Aghayev (60 kilograms) and Yashar Najafov (66 kilograms) won bronze medals.

MENAFN18022024000195011045ID1107867767

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search