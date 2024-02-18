Grand Slam: Another Judoka Of Azerbaijan Won A Gold Medal

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Another Azerbaijani judoka won a gold medal at the Grand Slam tournament held in Baku, Azernews reports.

On the final day of the competition, Murad Fatiyev, competing in the 90 kg weight class, emerged victorious over Hungarian Krisztian Toth and ascended to the top of the podium.

Vugar Talibov, who competed in the 90 kg weight category, won the bronze medal against Frenchman Alexis Mateyu.

Today, another member of the national team - Jamal Gamzatkhanov (100 kilograms) will try to win a gold award.

It should be noted that previously Hidayat Heydarov (73 kilograms) and Zelim Tchkayev (81 kilograms) won gold medals, Omar Rajabli (81 kilograms) won silver medals, Balabey Aghayev (60 kilograms) and Yashar Najafov (66 kilograms) won bronze medals.