Czech Republic Has 800,000 Shells For Ukraine To Receive Soon

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Czech Republic has found 800,000 artillery shells of 155 and
122 millimeter caliber for Ukraine. In the coming weeks, they may
be sent to the Ukrainian army, states Petr Pavel, President of the
Czech Republic, Azernews reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.
At a panel discussion with the leaders of 5 EU member states,
Pavel said that the Czech Republic has been successful in finding
military equipment around the world, including finding the source
of thousands of shells for the Ukrainian army.
"We have found half a million pieces of 155-millimeter
ammunition and 300,000 pieces of 122-millimeter ammunition," he
said.
Pavel added that these shells could be delivered to Ukraine in a
matter of weeks if the Czech Republic can secure funding from
partners in the United States, Germany, Sweden and other
countries.
In early May 2023, the EU Council approved a decision to provide
€1 billion in aid to Ukraine for joint purchases of ammunition and
missiles. It was planned that European countries would provide
Ukraine with one million shells by March 2024. It is now known that
the EU countries failed to fulfill the plan in full.
However, as promised by EU diplomat Josep Borrell, Ukraine will
receive more than 1 million artillery shells from European
countries by the end of the year.
In addition, according to European Commissioner for Finance
Johannes Hahn, the EU will be able to produce up to 2 million
artillery rounds annually for Ukraine starting in 2025.
