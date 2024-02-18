Hungary Can Soon Ratify Sweden's NATO Bid

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Hungarian parliament can ratify Sweden's NATO membership
when it convenes for its new spring session later this month, Prime
Minister Viktor Orban told his supporters on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Reuters.
"It's good news that our dispute with Sweden will soon be
settled," Orban said in a key speech. "We are going in the
direction that at the start of parliament's spring session we can
ratify Sweden's accession to NATO."
Parliament reconvenes on Feb. 26. Sweden applied to join NATO
nearly two years ago in a historic shift in policy prompted by
Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Orban said he and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson had
taken steps "to rebuild trust" between their two countries. Orban
did not say what those steps were.
Hungary is the only NATO country not yet to have ratified
Sweden's application, a process that requires the backing of all
NATO members. The delay has soured relations with the United States
and raised concerns among its allies.
Orban's ruling Fidesz party has cited what it called unfounded
Swedish allegations that it has eroded democracy in Hungary as the
reason why Sweden's NATO bid had been held up.
Orban has faced the most challenging period of his 14-year
premiership in the past week amid a row over a presidential pardon
for a man who helped cover up sexual abuse in a children's home.
The scandal led to the resignation of Hungary's president and also
the former justice minister - two of Orban's key allies - and late
on Friday tens of thousands attended a mass street protest called
by popular influencers.
In his first public statement since the president resigned a
week ago, Orban said his government would emerge stronger, focusing
on the economy and on June's European parliament elections, which
should boost right-wing political forces in Europe and "bring
change in Brussels".
He said President Katalin Novak's resignation was "like a
nightmare", but was the right thing to do, adding that his
government would draft legislation to strengthen child
protection.
Orban, who has clashed with the European Commission over his
government's moves to curb media freedom and LGBTQ rights as well
as over his migration policies, said this year could bring changes
in Europe and elsewhere.
"We would really like Donald Trump to return as President (of
the US) and ... make peace here in the eastern half of Europe,"
said Orban, a long-time Trump supporter.
MENAFN18022024000195011045ID1107867765
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.