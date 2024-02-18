Situation On Zaporizhzhia Axis Stable, Ukrainian Forces Hold Their Ground Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation in the Zaporizhzhia sector is stable, with Ukraine's defense forces holding their ground.

Dmytro Lykhovii, a spokesperson for the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, announced this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"The situation in the Zaporizhzhia sector is stable. There are no losses of positions. There were localized attempts by the Russians to advance in the direction of the village of Robotyne. The defense forces were ready for such activity," Lykhovii said.

He noted that the Russians do not have "one concentrated shock fist" to break through the Ukrainian defenses in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

Lykhovii added that it would be very difficult for the enemy in this area due to special natural conditions and fortifications that have been built there.

In the last 24 hours, enemy forces made 13 unsuccessful attempts to attack Ukrainian positions west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.