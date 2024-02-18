Wang To Kuleba: China Not Selling Weapons To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference that China does not sell lethal weapons to Russia for its war against Ukraine.

That's according to a statement posted on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Ukrinform reports.

During the meeting, Wang noted that China and Ukraine have been strategic partners for many years and there is a traditional friendship between the two peoples.

"No matter how the international situation changes, China hopes that Chinese-Ukrainian relations will develop normally and continue to benefit the two peoples," the statement reads.

Wang thanked Ukraine for helping safely evacuate Chinese citizens during an emergency (the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine) and added that the Chinese people would never forget it.

"Wang Yi elaborated on China's principled position on the Ukrainian issue, emphasizing that China adheres to the political solution of hot-spot issues, insists on promoting peace and promoting talks, does not add fuel to the fire, does not take advantage of opportunities, and does not sell lethal weapons to conflict areas or conflict parties," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Ukraine's Kuleba, China's Wang discuss ways to achieve peace in Ukraine

It added that China "will continue to play a constructive role in ending the war and re-establishing peace as soon as possible."

"Even if there is only a glimmer of hope for peace, China will not give up its efforts," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier reports said that during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Kuleba and Wang discussed ways to restore a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Photo: gov