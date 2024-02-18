PM Modi To Address Rally In Bengal On March 7

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 18 (IANS) West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state on March 7 and will address a rally at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district.

The trouble-hit Sandeshkhali falls in North 24 Parganas district.

He said that although the state BJP unit wanted a rally to be addressed by the Prime Minister at Sandeshkhali North 24 Parganas district, but later the plan was called off in anticipation that the state administration and the ruling Trinamool Congress might create hurdles for that.

“Instead it has been decided that the rally will be conducted at Barasat in the same district which will be addressed by the Prime Minister,” Majumdar told newspersons here from New Delhi, where he is now to attend the party's National Convention.

Meanwhile, state BJP sources said that the proposed rally will be extremely crucial for them since the Prime Minister is expected to refer to the recent incidents of the protest by local women at Sandeshkhali. Majumdar said that the Prime Minister is coming to the state to ensure the protection of the women of Sandeshkhali.

He claimed that the common women throughout the state have been shaken by the reports of sexual harassment against the local women at Sandeshkhali.“Earlier my mother used to call me and only ask whether I am physically fine and whether I have taken my meals in time. These days she is always asking me how Sandeshkhali is,” Majumdar said.

Meanwhile, the North 24 Parganas, on Sunday evening, announced the withdrawal of Section 144 from four out of the 19 places at Sandeshkhali. The restrictions will continue in the remaining 15 places for some more time.

