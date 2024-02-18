127 Palestinians Killed, 205 Injured Due To Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- Health authorities in the Gaza Strip reported 13 Israeli massacres against Palestinian families, resulting in 127 deaths and 205 injuries, as reported by the Israeli occupation.

The health authorities said in a press statement that the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since the Al-Aqsa flood operation on October 7 has resulted in 28,985 martyrs and 68,883 injuries.

The authorities explained that the occupation took Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, out of service and put medical staff in the maternity building for long hours as they were subjected to physical assault, and stripped of their clothing.

The occupation arrested 70 people from the medical staff, leaving only 25 doctors who cannot deal with cases that need intensive clinical care.

The authorities allege that occupation forces arrested an intensive care doctor, suspended oxygen, and transported dozens of patients to unknown locations, leading to the death of seven patients and concerns over dozens of serious conditions. (end)

