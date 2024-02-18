Gaza Death Toll Rose To 28,985 Victims

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Feb. 18 (Petra) - Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured on Sunday after the Israeli army shelled vicinity of a school housing displaced people in Al-Qarara town, northeast of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, according to Palestinian sources.To date, the sources indicated that Gaza death toll rose to 28,985, Palestinian victims, while 68,883 others were injured since start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip on last October 7.