Jumbula Exhibition At The 2024 American Camp Association National Conference

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jumbula, a leading camp management software provider, attended the 2024 American Camp Association (ACA) National Conference in New Orleans. During the two days of the conference, Jumbula showcased its innovative platform to camp directors and highlighted the following features:-- Registration Process Automation: Streamline the camper registration workflow with custom forms, payment processing, and automatic data organization.-- Program Management Automation: Easily build schedules, track attendance, and manage waitlists for all camp programs and activities.-- Automated Payment Processing: Securely accept camp tuition, deposits, and payments online via credit card and ACH.-- Automated Reporting and Analytics: Get data-driven insights with real-time registration and attendance dashboards and reports.-- Website Maker Without Coding: Create a custom camp website with drag-and-drop simplicity to showcase programs and drive registrations.-- Email and SMS Marketing Automation: Send targeted campaigns to re-engage and retain more campers season to season."It is always inspiring to see all the people and organizations come together for a good initiative, which in this case is camps and the impact they can have on our youth. We were thrilled to showcase our innovative registration, payment, and camp management tools at this year's ACA National Conference in New Orleans," said Ignacio Carranza, the VP of sales and marketing at Jumbula. "We certainly absorbed all the positive feedback and buzz during the event and are eager to get more camp providers to use our Jumbula platform."Jumbula is thrilled to engage with the camp community at the ACA National Conference. Their expertise and passion for summer camps shine through in the software designed specifically for camp operations.About JumbulaFounded in 2013 in Silicon Valley, Jumbula is a leading provider of online registration systems for camps. Jumbula provides a complete end-to-end ecosystem for enrollment services, secure payments, invoicing, recurring billing, communication, and marketing promotional services. The Jumbula platform is ideal for institutions of any size for many business verticals, such as schools, daycare facilities, learning centers, enrichment academies, sports clubs, performing arts, and religious schools. To find out more about Jumbula, please visit .

