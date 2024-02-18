Commitment For Traveler's Wellbeing, Nature Conservation And Field Staff's Welfare From Himalayan Adventure Therapy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Yoga Therapy During Treks

Himalayan trips with us directly contributes Traveler's Well-being, Reforestation and Eco-Friendly Waste Disposal Campaigns for Nature & Field Staff's Welfare.

- Nabin Dhital

KATHMANDU, BAGMATI, NEPAL, February 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Himalayan Adventure Therapy , an experienced and evolved to innovate service provider in Himalayan travel market based in Nepal, is set to revolutionize the world of travel with a unique and transformative approach. The company, with over 15 years of experience organizing exhilarating Himalayan journeys, is proud to announce its newest endeavor - a commitment to enrich travelers' physical and mental well-being through mindfulness activities and yoga therapy during their trips.

The Himalayan Adventure Therapy experience goes beyond conventional adventure travel. With a team of field staff specially trained in mindfulness and yoga therapy, every journey with us becomes a holistic retreat for the body and mind. Travelers can now immerse themselves in the breathtaking landscapes of Nepal, Bhutan and Tibet while enhancing their physical fitness, mental well-being, and emotional healing.

"We believe that travel should not only be about exploration but also about self-discovery and wellness," says Royal Subedi, the spokesperson for Himalayan Adventure Therapy. "Our approach combines the thrill of adventure with the tranquility of mindfulness, offering our travelers an unparalleled experience."

In addition to their innovative approach to adventure travel, Himalayan Adventure Therapy is deeply committed to environmental conservation and community development. The company recently completed its annual reforestation campaign in the Goptar community forest of Gorkha as part of its sustainable forest conservation program. This initiative involved planting 200 new saplings of fruits and ornamental plants, contributing to the fight against climate change and the restoration of nature.

Youtube Video Link of Annual Reforestation Work 2023:

The Company has introduced cutting-edge eco-friendly waste disposal technologies, addressing the critical issue of waste management in remote mountain areas. The technical and technological assistance by the company for segregation of waste into bio-degradable and non-bio degradable waste produced in Himalayan settlements to safely dispose non-biodegradable waste locally helped reduce the emission in huge quantity which were being produced because of random burning of plastic materials. Now villagers use waste separation facility to collect locally produced waste and controlled incineration facility to dispose them.



Subedi added, "Our efforts extend beyond the traveler's experience. We're dedicated to preserving the natural beauty of the Himalayas and giving back to the local communities we operate in."

Himalayan Adventure Therapy also demonstrates its commitment to its field staff by providing support for their children's tuition fees and health insurance, ensuring their well-being and the education of the next generation.

As Himalayan Adventure Therapy continues to evolve, it remains a frontrunner in sustainable adventure travel, offering travelers not only a memorable journey but also a chance for physical fitness, mental well-being, and emotional healing.

For more information about Himalayan Adventure Therapy and their unique approach to adventure travel, please visit

About Himalayan Adventure Therapy:

Himalayan Adventure Therapy is a Nepal-based adventure travel company with over 15 years of experience in organizing trips to the Himalayas. The company is dedicated to enhancing the well-being of travelers through mindfulness activities and yoga therapy, while also focusing on environmental conservation and community development.

Experience the healing power of the Himalayas with our exclusive adventure packages. Discover the best value of the region while rejuvenating your mind, body, and soul with our yoga therapy sessions amidst the stunning mountains. Our expert yoga therapists provide customized therapies for all-round health, ensuring a truly holistic travel experience. Join us on this transformative journey towards wellness and serenity.

