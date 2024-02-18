IEC Releases Executive Instructions For Forming Political Parties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 18 (Petra) - Independent Election Commission (IEC) published executive instructions for establishing political parties and following up on their affairs for the year 2024 on its official website.In an IEC statement Sunday, these guidelines were issued, based on Clause (8) of Paragraph (A) of Article (9) of the Political Parties Law No. (7) of 2022 following their issuance in the Official Gazette recently.