               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

IEC Releases Executive Instructions For Forming Political Parties


2/18/2024 9:15:55 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb. 18 (Petra) - Independent Election Commission (IEC) published executive instructions for establishing political parties and following up on their affairs for the year 2024 on its official website.
In an IEC statement Sunday, these guidelines were issued, based on Clause (8) of Paragraph (A) of Article (9) of the Political Parties Law No. (7) of 2022 following their issuance in the Official Gazette recently.

MENAFN18022024000117011021ID1107867725

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search