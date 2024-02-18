'Sufficient' Local Garlic Quantities Supplied To Markets-Agriculture Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 18 (Petra) - Ministry of Agriculture said local garlic is "regularly" supplied to Jordan's central markets in "increasing" quantities.In a statement, the ministry said 10 tonnes of locally produced garlic from Wadi Rum entered domestic markets on Sunday, in addition to 6 stored tonnes, adding that these quantities exceed the daily market need of 15 tonnes.The ministry also called on citizens to buy the local product, whose market price ranges from JD1.5 to JD2 for its impact on the local farmer.Additionally, the ministry indicated that the "temporary" increase in the price of cucumbers was triggered by drop in temperatures, confirming availability of this crop with the "appropriate" quality and price.