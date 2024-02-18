               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Electricity Load Hits 3,860Mw Saturday-NEPCO


2/18/2024 9:15:55 AM

Amman, Feb. 18 (Petra) - The electrical load recorded Saturday evening reached 3,860 megawatts, while the maximum load recorded this winter reached 4,050mw, National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) said.
In a statement Sunday, NEPCO said the highest electrical load recorded in the Kingdom's history hit 4,220mw last August.

