Kuwait PM Receives Pres. Of Jordanian Senate


2/18/2024 9:15:48 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace, Sunday, the visiting President of the Senate of Jordan Faisal Al-Fayez and his accompanying delegation.
The Advisor to the Amiri Diwan Mohammad Abdullah Abu Al-Hassan attended the meeting. (end)
