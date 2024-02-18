Kuwait PM Receives Pres. Of Jordanian Senate

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace, Sunday, the visiting President of the Senate of Jordan Faisal Al-Fayez and his accompanying delegation. The Advisor to the Amiri Diwan Mohammad Abdullah Abu Al-Hassan attended the meeting. (end) amh

