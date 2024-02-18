               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Amir Receives Ranking Officials


2/18/2024 9:15:48 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace on Sunday His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.
He also hosted Deputy Chief of the National Guards Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
