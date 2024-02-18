Kuwait Amir Receives Ranking Officials

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace on Sunday His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. He also hosted Deputy Chief of the National Guards Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end) amh

