Kuwait PM Receives Saudi PIF Governor

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuwait, Feb 18 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace, Sunday, Governor of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan and his accompanying delegation, on his visit to the country. Director General for Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al- Ahmad Al-Sabah attended the meeting. (end) amh

