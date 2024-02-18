               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait PM Receives Saudi PIF Governor


2/18/2024 9:15:48 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuwait, Feb 18 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace, Sunday, Governor of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan and his accompanying delegation, on his visit to the country.
Director General for Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al- Ahmad Al-Sabah attended the meeting. (end)
