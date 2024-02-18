Kuwaiti Official Calls For Ending Israeli Practices Against Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs, Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Sabah, stressed on Sunday the necessity of confronting the Israeli violations and racist practices against the Palestinian people.

In a statement to KUNA during the 53rd session of the Arab Permanent Committee for Human Rights, hosted by Doha, Sheikha Jawaher called on the international community to take immediate action to stop the aggression of the occupying entity against the Gaza Strip and open corridors to send humanitarian aid.

She stressed the importance of the items included on the session agenda, such as confronting the violations of the Israeli occupation and racist practices in the occupied Arab territories, in addition to the Arab prisoners and detainees in the occupation prisons. (end)

