Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute Holds Seminar On Sports Diplomacy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 18 (KUNA) - Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute affiliated with the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a seminar titled (Sports Diplomacy: concept and Practice).

President of the Qatar Press Center Saad Al-Rumaih said in the symposium, that Sports diplomacy contributes to enhancing and strengthening relations between individuals and people globally goes beyond geographical and cultural borders, and makes different cultures and languages easier to communicate with.

Al-Rumaih added that sport is used as a soft power to improve the relations between all countries, although there are political conflicts.

For his part, sports influencer Musaed Alfouzan stressed the role of sports diplomacy in relations between countries and spoke about his e-program experience on social media, which 200 million people from different countries viewed.

Sports diplomacy expert Dr. J Simon Rofe said that sports diplomacy is one of the best types of diplomacy and forms the basis for building long-term relationships between nations.

Assistant Foreign Minister for Institute Affairs Ambassador Nasser Al-Sabeeh attended the symposium along with Heads of foreign missions and diplomats. (end)

amh









MENAFN18022024000071011013ID1107867717