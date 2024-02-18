UAE's Non-Oil Trade Hit Record Of USD 953 Bln In 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- The United Arab Emirates' non-oil trade reached a record high of 3.5 trillion dirhams (USD 953 billion) in 2023, UAE's Deputy President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said on X on Sunday.

Sheikh Mohammad said, "We indicated at the beginning of 2023 that it would be a record economic year," stressing that the UAE economy was a record year in 2023 despite the global decline in international trade, according to reports from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

The UAE established new bridges of cooperation through comprehensive partnership agreements in 2023, bringing foreign trade in one year with more than ten trading partners, Sheikh Mohammad added. (end)

