Kuwait PM Receives Invitation From Saudi Crown Prince To Visit Kingdom

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 18 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received Sunday Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saud. During the meeting, Prince Sultan handed His Highness the Prime Minister an invitation from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud to visit the Kingdom. (end) aa

