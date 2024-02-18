Two Palestinians Shot Dead By Israeli Forces In Tulkarm

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- Two Palestinian men were martyred while others were wounded by the Israeli occupation forces' bullets Sunday in Tulkarm refugee camp in Tulkarm City.

In a statement, Palestinian Health Ministry said the two men are identified as Mohammed Alofi, 36, and Nabeel Amer, 19.

The Israeli forces, accompanied by a military bulldozer, broke into the camp and engaged in armed confrontations and clashes, according to local sources.

The number of Palestinian martyrs killed by Israeli occupation forces in Tulkarm has reached 79 since October 7. (end)

