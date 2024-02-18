(SIO) And (ICID), Organize The 1St Regional Conference For Irrigation And Agricultural Drainage In The Middle East

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Riyadh is set to host the First Regional Conference for Irrigation and Agricultural Drainage in the Middle East, organized by the Saudi Irrigation Organization (SIO ) in collaboration with the International Organization for Irrigation and Drainage (ICID ). Scheduled to take place from February 26 to 28, 2024, the conference anticipates participation from both local and international stakeholders.The conference serves as a pivotal regional platform to address the substantial challenges confronting the irrigation, drainage, and water resources management sector in the Middle East. It presents a unique opportunity to explore the latest experiences, developments, and practices, such as climate change, rapid population growth, water resource scarcity, water quality, and pollution.With a primary focus on the theme " Irrigation Sector and Sustainable Development," the conference explores topics including the production and reuse of non-conventional water resources, such as treated wastewater. This event, as one of four global conferences, sheds light on emerging trends in irrigation methods, management, and technologies. Additionally, it emphasizes the role of technology in water related data collection, supporting the integration of artificial intelligence in sustainable irrigation.The conference features many research papers, workshops, exhibitions, and panel discussions. Concurrently, participants will have the opportunity to visit Al-Ahsa Agricultural Oasis which has a Guinness world record as the largest agricultural oasis in the world.Engineer. Mohammad Zaid Abuhid, acting president of the Saudi Irrigation Organization (SIO), emphasized the conference's significance in facilitating the exchange of expertise, experiences, and the establishment of strategic partnerships in the water sector. He underscored the Corporation's commitment to raising awareness, preserving water resources, and implementing best practices for sustainable results.This conference is part of a series of global events hosted by the Kingdom, in the context of its vision 2030.(The End)

