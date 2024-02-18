National Audio Visual Services (NAVS) Triumphs With 2023 Best Of Georgia Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) COLUMBUS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- National Audio Visual Services (NAVS), renowned for its superior audio and visual services, proudly announces its latest accolade, the 2023 Best of Georgia Award. This esteemed recognition, a result of overwhelming customer support, solidifies NAVS' position as a leader in the industry.



Founded in 2019 by the visionary duo, Alex and Julia Thompson, NAVS emerged with a clear mission: to serve an array of clients including the military, churches, government entities, and educational institutions. Their commitment to excellence has led them to become a beacon of trust and reliability in the field, offering a comprehensive range of services. These encompass live event AV management, live streaming for personal occasions, aerial imagery through FAA-certified drone operations, bespoke audio-visual system design, professional training in AV equipment, as well as video production and post-production services. NAVS also specializes in renting out state-of-the-art AV equipment for various events.



The company's philosophy, deeply ingrained by its founders, revolves around a client-centric approach, ensuring professional, timely, and exceptional service delivery. This ethos has been pivotal in establishing NAVS as a leading provider in Columbus and extending its influence to neighboring regions like Ft. Moore, LaGrange, and Auburn.



NAVS' competitive edge is evident in its unwavering commitment to surpass client expectations. The team, guided by the principle that mediocrity is never an option, strives for perfection in every project. This pursuit of excellence is coupled with effective communication, ensuring clients are not just satisfied but truly impressed with the level of service provided.



The Best of Georgia Award is more than just a trophy on the shelf for NAVS. It symbolizes the company's enduring dedication to quality and customer satisfaction, which remains at the heart of its operations. Under the leadership of Alex Thompson, with his extensive background in audio-visual services, and Julia Thompson, with her focus on client satisfaction, NAVS has reached a pinnacle where their commitment to customer contentment is both recognized and celebrated.



As NAVS continues its journey, this award stands as a testimony to their relentless pursuit of excellence in a highly competitive industry. NAVS invites you to experience the difference that award-winning service can make to your next event.



For more information, Click Here.



Location: 2300 Whittlesey Rd. STE J

Columbus, GA 31909

National Audio Visual Services

National Audio Visual Services

+1 706-617-4443

email us here