Join Lumispot Tech At The 2024 Asia Photonics Expo: Experience The Future Of Photonics Technology

WUXI, JIANGSU, CHINA, February 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lumispot Tech , a pioneer in photonics technology, is excited to announce its upcoming participation at the Asia Photonics Expo (APE) 2024. The event is scheduled to take place from March 6th to 8th at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. We invite industry professionals, enthusiasts, and media to join us at booth EJ-16 to explore our latest innovations in photonics.Exhibition Details:Date: March 6-8, 2024Location: Marina Bay Sands, SingaporeBooth: EJ-16About APE (Asia Photonics Expo)The Asia Photonics Expo is a premier international event that showcases the latest advancements and innovations in photonics and optics. This expo serves as a pivotal platform for professionals, researchers, and companies from around the world to exchange ideas, present their latest findings, and explore new collaborations in the field of photonics. It typically features a wide range of exhibits, including cutting-edge optical components, laser technologies, fiber optics, imaging systems, and much more.Attendees can expect to engage in a variety of activities such as keynote speeches by industry leaders, technical workshops, and panel discussions on current trends and future directions in photonics. The expo also provides an excellent networking opportunity, allowing participants to connect with peers, meet potential partners, and gain insights into the global photonics market.The Asia Photonics Expo is not only important for professionals already established in the field but also for students and academics looking to expand their knowledge and explore career opportunities. It highlights the growing importance of photonics and its applications across diverse sectors such as telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing, and environmental monitoring, thereby reinforcing its role as a key technology for the future.About Lumispot TechLumispot Tech, a leading scientific and technical enterprise, specializes in advanced laser technologies, laser rangefinder modules, laser diodes, solid-state, fiber lasers, as well as associated components and systems, with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Taizhou and Beijing (Lumimetric ). Our robust team includes six Ph.D. holders, industry pioneers, and technical visionaries. Notably, over 80% of our R&D staff hold bachelor's degrees or higher. We have a significant intellectual property portfolio, with over 150 patents filed. Our expansive facilities, spanning over 20,000 square meters, house a dedicated workforce of more than 500 employees. Our strong collaborations with universities and scientific research institutions underline our commitment to innovation.Laser Offerings At The ShowLaser DiodeThis series features semiconductor-based laser products, including 808nm diode laser stacks, 808nm/1550nm Pulsed single emitter, CW/QCW DPSS laser, fiber-coupled laser diodes and 525nm green laser, applied in aerospace, shipping, scientific research, medical, industrial, etc.1-40km Rangefinder Module & Erbium Glass LaserThis series of products are eye-safe lasers used for laser distance measurement, such as 1535nm/1570nm rangefinder and Erbium-doped laser, which can be applied in the fields of outdoors, range finding, defense, etc.1.5μm and 1.06μm Pulsed Fiber LaserThis series of products are the pulsed fiber laser with the human eye-safe wavelength, mainly including 1.5μm pulsed fiber laser and upto 20kW pulsed fiber laser with MOPA structured optic design, mainly applied in unmanned, remote sensing mapping, security and distributed temperature sensing, etc.Laser Illumination for vision inspectionThis series contains single/multi-line structured light source and inspection systems (customizable), which can be widely used in railroad and industrial inspection, solar wafer vision detection, etc.Fiber Optic GyroscopesThis series are fiber optic gyro optical accessories - the core components of a fiber optic coil and ASE light source transmitter, which is suitable for high-precision fiber optic gyro and hydrophone.

