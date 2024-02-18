Artmajeur Launches New Services To Propel Art Galleries Into The Digital Age

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Artmajeur Online Art Gallery Logo

Collage by Magali Miro (2022)

A gallery owner managing their artwork listing on Artmajeur

With a global network of +1,000 art gallery partners, Artmajeur leads the art market digitalization, with tools for galleries to thrive both online & offline.

- Samuel Charmetant - Artmajeur CEO

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Artmajeur, the leading online art platform, today announced the launch of new services designed to help art galleries embrace the digital and "phygital" future, catalyzed by the recent global shifts in the art sector. Samuel Charmetant, founder of Artmajeur, emphasizes the essential role of digital presence, declaring it a necessity in the evolving art market landscape.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the art world experienced a swift transformation, with physical galleries closing and online interactions gaining unprecedented importance. As global network of +1,000 art galleries and +100,000 contemporary artists , presenting +3 millions original artworks , Artmajeur has been continuously witnessing this transformation. Artmajeur's innovative solutions have been pivotal in this shift, allowing galleries to maintain connections with global audiences, collectors, and artists alike.

"Digitalization is not merely a reaction to current events; it's the gateway to the future of art," states Charmetant. "Our mission is to democratize art access, enabling every gallery to step confidently into the digital era, regardless of size."

Artmajeur's suite of tools for art galleries includes custom website creation, inventory management, and sophisticated marketing and networking features, all designed to simplify the digital transition. The platform also advocates for a hybrid "phygital" approach, integrating the promotion of physical exhibition spaces with digital capabilities, ensuring art lovers can engage with galleries both online and in-person. Samuel Charmetant, founder of Artmajeur, states, "In today's art market, having a strong digital presence is no longer an option, but a necessity. We are committed to helping art galleries embrace the digital and "phygital" future and thrive in this ever-changing landscape." With the launch of these new services, Artmajeur reaffirms its position as a leader in the online art world, providing innovative solutions for galleries to succeed in the digital age.

The new services promise to revolutionize how galleries operate, offering a broadened, inclusive art market and empowering galleries to showcase art on the global stage. As Artmajeur leads this charge, it invites galleries to join in shaping a future where art is more accessible and connected than ever.

For additional information about Artmajeur and its new services, please contact us

