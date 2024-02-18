Clayton Kershaw In Good Recovery From Shoulder Surgery, Contemplating Future Pitching Endeavors

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) LOS ANGELES, Dec 18, 2023 - Clayton Kershaw reported positive progress in his recovery following recent shoulder surgery and is currently contemplating the details of his next contract, including the location and timing. The three-time Cy Young Award winner, who has been a free agent after committing to one-year deals with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the past two seasons, is in the process of determining his future plans.

“I'm excited to get back after the surgery and throw a ball and have it not hurt,” Kershaw said Wednesday night in an interview on KLAC radio's“Dodger Talk” show.

The 35-year-old southpaw shared that he and his wife, Ellen, are currently in the deliberative phase regarding his upcoming decisions. During Game 1 of the NL Division Series against Arizona, Kershaw managed to retire only one of the eight batters he faced, conceding six runs.

Kershaw said his arm was in a sling for three days after his surgery on Nov. 3. He is now doing strengthening exercises.

“I think I'm doing really well,” he said.“I don't have a lot to compare it to. I've never had surgery before, but I really do feel great, all things considered.”

Kershaw is confident he will pitch at some point next summer.

“I feel good about that,” he said.