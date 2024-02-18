Smart Money Company Debt Free Announces Edgar Z. Jameson Jr. Achieves Retargeting Traffic Certification, Achievement Of Excellence

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





Ellicott City, MD, January 9, 2023, Smart Money Company Debt Free, is proud to announce Edgar Z. Jameson Jr., has obtained an Achievement of Excellence certification in Retargeting Traffic, and is recognized as a Retargeting Specialist.

Edgar Z. Jameson Jr. of Smart Money Company Debt Free has been certified in recognition of outstanding knowledge and expertise in the marketing discipline of“Retargeting.”

The achievement is given to only a select few who obtain excellence in three areas:

The first is in the area of market expertise where rigorous hours have been spent studying and learning the latest and most innovative retargeting strategies.

The second is achieving excellence through comprehensive testing.

The third is through completing a case study practicum where their results consistently outperform the national average.

About Smart Money Company Debt Free

With years of expertise in everything from boosting traffic, premium video content, brand and reputation management, and social media, our unique approach to marketing can make a profound difference for any company in as little as a few days or weeks.

We know it's difficult for local companies to keep up with the latest strategies to maximize their profits. That's why Smart Money Company Debt Free specializes in helping local companies grow their brand and reputation using industry-leading strategies and techniques. We are passionate about continuing to help companies find the newest and best ways to drive waves of new clients to your door.

And we don't stop with retargeting. Our strategies help you find new customers, engage them, and secure them, without wasting your precious time or resources. Let us worry about finding your new business so that you can focus on your company.

Contact:

Edgar Z. Jameson Jr.

Account Specialist

Smart Money Company Debt Free

...

